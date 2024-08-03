India a food surplus country; working to provide solutions for global food security: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has become a food surplus country and is also working to provide solutions for global food and nutritional security.

The Prime Minister said agriculture is at the centre of India’s economic policies, and the Union Budget 2024-25 has given a big push to sustainable and climate-resilient farming and developing a complete ecosystem to support Indian farmers.

He was addressing the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE), which is being organised in India after 65 years.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print