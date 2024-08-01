J&K Film Conclave:Infrastructure coming up on European countries’ model, J&K to become Global Film Destination soon: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the administration led by him was working on a model to build better film-shooting on the lines of European countries as efforts are on to make the UT a global film destination soon.

“I remember Raj Kapoors love for film shooting in Kashmir. It wasn’t all about just shooting. There has been an organic relation between film shooting and Cinema in J&K. We are trying to revive the Bollywood of yesteryears,” LG Sinha said addressing the gathering of famous Bollywood directors, artists, short film makers and film lovers at International Convention Centre on the banks of Dal Lake here, on the occasion of J&K Film Conclave.

He said that the J&K administration is following a model to build film-shooting infrastructure on the lines of European countries so that J&K becomes a global film destination soon. “In the last five years, we have succeeded in reviving the Cinema culture in J&K. We had rolled a film policy in 2021, but there were some gaps and loopholes. Today, we have launched New Film Policy 2024 where all previous gaps have been filled. The new policy entails Single window cell that will make the film shooting easier for directors and producers interested in shooting in J&K. There will be ease in giving permissions for shooting and also hiring local talent as well,” the LG said. “Efforts are afoot to provide a compact film eco-system to film shooting lovers, directors and producers.”

He said that there are subsidy grants for filmmakers in the new policy for both veterans and new filmmakers.

This will help give a better platform, there were some gaps and road blocks in previous policy, in the new policy, issues taken care of. Single window Cell given more powers like giving shooting permission in a hassle free manner, subsidy grants for filmmakers made further attractive, old and new filmmakers.

He said that the road connectivity to the locations is much better today and the J&K administration is committed to fulfil the dreams of every single youth of the UT. Meanwhile, the major highlights of the J&K Film Conclave were unveiling the Film Policy 2024, Launching the Single Window Portal for film shooting permissions and film subsidy, Screening of Naya Jammu and Kashmir Films, Launch of frames of Transformation Photography Competition, inauguration of J&K film screening series, workshops on film making by leading film makers, Panel discussion with eminent film personalities—(KNO)

