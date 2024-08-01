States empowered to make sub-classification in SCs, STs for quotas inside reserved category: SC

NEW DELHI: In a majority verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday said states are empowered to make sub-classifications of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for granting quotas inside the reserved category to uplift the more underprivileged castes.
A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud held by a 6:1 majority that the further sub-classification of SCs and STs by states can be permitted to ensure grant of quota to more backward castes inside these groups.
The bench delivered six separate judgements.