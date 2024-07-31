Centre gave advance warning to Kerala on July 23, says Amit Shah on Wayanad landslide

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Kerala government was warned as early as July 23 regarding a possible natural calamity in Wayanad due to heavy rains and nine NDRF teams were rushed to the state the same day.

However, the Kerala government did not heed to the early warning and also did not get alerted even by arrival of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalions, Shah said in the Rajya Sabha.

Shah assured the House that the Narendra Modi government was standing a like a “rock” with the Kerala government and people of the state in this moment of the tragedy. He also promised all help from the central government.

