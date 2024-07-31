Uddhav dares PM Modi to campaign in Maharashtra for assembly polls

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to Maharashtra to campaign for the BJP during the upcoming state assembly elections.

Modi was made to sweat in Maharashtra during the recent Lok Sabha polls, Thackeray said referring to the campaign undertaken by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), in which his party is a constituent along with the Congress and the NCP (SP).

“Modi must come to Maharashtra for Vidhan Sabha polls,” he said while addressing party workers here.

