What’s wrong in asking Rahul Gandhi’s caste: Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said there was nothing wrong in asking the caste of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he keeps doing the same and tries to “divide the country” on caste lines.

Responding to protests by opposition parties in the Lok Sabha over the remarks of BJP MP Anurag Thakur in the House on Tuesday that those whose caste is not known are talking about a caste census, the parliamentary affairs minister said Congress leaders keep asking people’s caste day in and day out.

“By asking the caste of people, the Congress has conspired to divide the country, and when there was talk about Rahul Gandhi’s caste, there was so much protest,” he said.

