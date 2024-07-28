Cultural & Science Foundation holds Book Release Event, Launches Three Books

Connect on Linked in

Sumbal:A daylong Hussaini (R.A) mehfil and book release event was organized by the Cultural and Science Foundation at New Era Educational institute Sumbal on Saturday.

During the event, three poetry books”Hussain Chum Imam”, Kalam e Subhan, and “Tinglan Chum Amut Gul Fulith—were unveiled.These works were authored by Shahbaz Hakabri, Gh. Mohi-ud-Din Gull, and Subhan Hakabri, respectively.

The event saw attendance from prominent poets, literary organizations, and community members, including Shahbaz Hakabri, Dr. Ali Mohammad Nishar, Farooq Mirza, Professor Mirza, Nisar Naseem, Zareefa Jan, Dr. Gulzar Rather, Mohammad Syed Masoodi, and Mir Bashir Ahmad.

Syed Abid Gowhar provided insightful reviews of the three books, highlighting their literary significance.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print