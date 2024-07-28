Body of  Drowned Youth Retrieved From Jhelum in Sumbal 

Srinagar: The body of an 18-year-old youth who drowned in the River Jhelum near the old bridge in Sumbal, North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, on Saturday, has been retrieved.

An official said that the youth drowned in the River Jhelum in Sumbal on Saturday. He has been identified as Huzaif Ahmed Shah, son of Hilal Ahmed Shah, a resident of Naniara Sumbal.

The official added that soon after the drowning incident, locals, police, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) started a rescue operation on Saturday. However, they were initially unable to retrieve the body.

Added that the operation was called off later on Saturday evening and resumed on Sunday morning. After strenuous efforts, the body was retrieved this morning.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print