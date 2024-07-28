8 Members Of Family Killed In Daksum Accident

Deceased Include 5 Children
Jammu: Eight members of a family, including five children, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.
A policeman, two women and five children aged between six and 16 are among the dead, they said.
The victims were travelling from Kishtwar towards Marwah via the Sinthan Top when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell off the gorge at Daksum, officials said.
The family of eight died on the spot, they said.
They were identified as Imtiyaz Rather, his wife Afroza Begum , their daughters Areeba Imtiyaz, Aniya Jan , Abaan Imtiyaz , Musaib Majid and Mushail Majid sons of Majid Ahmad.
A police official said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Anantnag-Rajouri and senior National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmad on Saturday expressed grief over the deaths in the tragic accident.
In a statement, Mian Altaf Ahmed termed the incident as most unfortunate, shocking and heart breaking and expressed anguish and pain over the tragic incident.
Mian Altaf expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.