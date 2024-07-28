Heatwave: Division admin orders suspension of class work upto primary level in Kashmir schools on July-29, 30

Srinagar: Amid persistent heatwave, the division administration of Kashmir Sunday ordered suspension of class work for students upto primary level in both government and private schools on July-29 and 30.

In an official order issued by the divisional commissioner Kashmir, V K Bidhuri however said that the teaching staff in those schools shall continue to attend their duties.

Bidhuri in an order said, “In view of the persistent heat wave prevailing in the valey, classwork for students up to the primary level in both government and recognized private schools

shal remain suspended on 29th and 30th July 2024.”

“However, all teaching and non- teaching staff shall continue to attend their duties as usual,” it reads.—

