Trump makes first public appearance with bandaged ear at Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE: Former US president Donald Trump, wearing a bandage partially covering his right ear, made his first public appearance at the Republican National Convention here since surviving an assassination attempt.

Trump, 78, on Monday, entered the hall to roaring applause and holding his fist aloft towards the end of the first day of the four-day convention.

He escaped an assassination bid over the weekend while attending a public rally in Philadelphia. Thousands of Republican delegates, supporters and members of the Republican party chanted “fight” as he entered the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print