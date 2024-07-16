3 tourists killed, One Injured as Tata Sumo falls into Gorge at Zojila Pass

Zojila : Three family members of a tourist group lost their lives, and one was seriously injured when a Tata sumo vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Zojila Pass on Wednesday.

Reports said that the tragic accident occurred on Wednesday morning when a Tata Sumo, bearing registration number JK13B 9919, was traveling from Sonamarg to Zero Point Zojila for site seen.

Reports said the driver of the vehicle had stopped to check on the vehicle at Panimatha Zojila pass apparently due to some technical issue. As he stepped out and moved to the back of the vehicle, the vehicle suddenly rolled down the slope and plummeted into the deep gorge.

Rescue teams, Police Locals and civil administration rushed to the scene, as the vehicle had already fallen into the deep gorge, making it challenging to reach the victims. Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, and locals three family members one male and two female were succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the spot. One family member, who was seriously injured, was rushed to the Baltal Base camp hospital where doctor’s referred her to SKIMS soura hospital for advance treatment and is reported to be in critical condition.

The identification of the deceased has not be identified yet.

Sonamarg Police registered a case under relevant sections and started further investigation into the accident.

