Casualties feared as vehicle falls in gorge on Zojila Pass

Ganderbal: Several people are feared dead after a vehicle skidded off road and fell into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday, officials said.

An official said that the accident took place near Panimatha on the Zojila Pass and soon after the incident a rescue operation was launched.

He said that details about the number of passengers in the vehicle and the extent of injuries or fatalities are yet to be ascertained.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print