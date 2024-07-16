Thousands Of Mourners Join 8th Muharram Procession In Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid tight security, the Shia community in Kashmir on Monday took out a Muharram procession on the traditional Guru Bazar-Dalgate route here to mark the eighth day of mourning of the death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson.

Some mourners carried Palestinian flags and called for an end to violence against people in Palestine, officials said.

The procession began at Guru Bazar locality in the city and passed through Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road before culminating at Dalgate.

Thousands of mourners assembled at Guru Bazar at 5.30 am as the authorities had granted a limited time window for the procession so that normal life would not be affected.

The traffic department issued an advisory for people residing on the route of the Muharram procession, the officials said.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation made arrangements for cleaning the roads and volunteers were seen offering water to the people taking part in the procession.

This is the second consecutive year that the authorities here have allowed the Muharram procession to be taken out on the traditional route.

The procession was banned after militancy erupted in Kashmir as authorities were apprehensive that separatists might misuse the large gathering for ulterior motives.

Yesterday, District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat issued an order, stating that after considering the Shia leaders application about allowing the Muharram processions through traditional routes, Government has decided to allow the processions on 8th Muharram.

The permission was granted subject to various conditions like no activity during the procession should be prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the state and should not disrespect any national symbol/emblem. That they shall not hoist any flag depicting provocative slogans /text and / or photos of terror outfits, logos of banned organizations at both national and international.

That the organizers shall abide by all the rules and regulations and shall not indulge in any activity which may led to law and order problem in the area.

That activities of the participants attending the procession should remain strictly confined to the programme only.

That they shall cooperate with local police and other security agencies as desired by them in the public interest.

The time window was finalized in the larger public interest as the procession route encompasses massive business / commercial establishments, movement of ambulances, students, office staff,general passengers, etc,” the order had stated.

