Soldiers committed to eliminate scourge of terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Jammu: Defence minister Rajnath Singh Monday said that the soldiers remain committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir after four army men, including an officer were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Dhari Gote Urarbagi area of Doda district.

The defence minister also spoke with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who apprised him of the ground situation and ongoing counter terrorist operation in Doda.

“Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to COAS General Upendra Dwivedi this morning. RM was apprised of the ground situation and the ongoing Counter Terrorist Op in Doda by the Army Chief,” defence ministry said in a post on X.

Singh also mourned the loss of lives and paid tributes to army soldiers killed in action in the Doda encounter.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave and courageous Indian Army Soldiers in a counter terrorist operation in Urrar Baggi, Doda (J&K). My heart goes out to the bereaved families. The Nation stands firmly with the families of our soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers remain committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and restore peace and order in the region,” Rajnath Singh posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the ongoing encounter.

“I am deeply anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on our Army soldiers and JKP personnel in Doda district. Tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice protecting our nation. My deepest condolences to members of the bereaved families. We will avenge death of our soldiers & thwart the evil designs of terrorists and their associates. I call upon the people to unite in the fight against terrorism & provide us accurate information so that we can intensify anti-terror operations & neutralise the terror ecosystem,” he posted on X.

Reacting to the death of four soldiers, leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said India’s soldiers and their families have been bearing the brunt of the BJP’s wrong policies.

“Today, our soldiers were martyred in another terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. I pay my humble tribute to the martyrs and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Such horrific incidents one after the other are extremely sad and worrying. These continuous terrorist attacks are reflecting the dilapidated condition of Jammu and Kashmir,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X in Hindi.

The Congress leader demanded that the government must take the responsibility for “repeated security lapses”.

“Our soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of the BJP’s wrong policies. Every patriotic Indian demand that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits of the country and the soldiers. In this hour of grief, the entire country stands united against terrorism,” he added.

Four soldiers, including a major rank officer Major Brijesh Thappa of 10 RR sustained grievous injuries during initial exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces late last evening in the forest area of Doda.

The encounter started after the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest area around 7.45pm.

Officials said Major Thappa along with four soldiers and police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists which initially lasted for over 20 minutes.

The injured were evacuated to hospital and their condition was stated to be “critical”. They later succumbed to injuries, the officials said, adding that additional troops were rushed to the spot and the operation is underway.

Officials added that after a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the troops led by an officer, despite challenging terrain and thick foliage, leading to another firefight in the woods around 9.00 pm.

This is the third encounter in Doda in the past three weeks. The latest incident follows a terrorist ambush on an Army patrol in the remote Machedi forest area of Kathua district in which five soldiers were killed.

The Jammu region, which remained relatively peaceful between 2005 and 202, has been witnessing a spike in terror attacks over the past month. It included an attack on a pilgrim bus that left nine persons dead and 40 injured—

