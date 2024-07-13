After nearly a year in jail, former Pak PM Imran Khan acquitted in illegal marriage case

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Saturday acquitted jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the un-Islamic marriage case, the only case keeping the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party founder behind bars.

On February 3 — days before the general elections on February 8 — an Islamabad court convicted the couple based on a complaint filed by Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband, Khawar Fareed Maneka, who alleged that they contracted marriage during the former first lady’s Iddat period.

In Islam, a woman can’t remarry before completing four months after divorce or the death of her husband.

