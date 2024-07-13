Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’; terms move ‘negative politics’

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said it comes as no surprise that those who opposed the Constitution and called for its abolition would indulge in the “negative politics” of marking ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’.

Her remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government has decided to observe June 25, the day Emergency was declared in 1975, as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to commemorate the “massive contributions” of those who endured inhuman pains of the period.

Reacting to the development, Priyanka Gandhi said the great people of India have achieved Independence and their Constitution by fighting a historic battle

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print