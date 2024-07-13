Two Independent MLAs who joined BJP lose seats in bypolls, Congress defeated in Hamirpur

SHIMLA: Resigning and switching to the BJP has proved costly for two Independent legislators of Himachal Pradesh who lost to Congress candidates from their seats on Saturday in the assembly bypolls.

Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur, the wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, defeated BJP’s Hoshiyar Singh for the Dehra seat by a margin of 9,399 votes.

Congress’ Hardeep Singh Bawa defeated his nearest rival and BJP candidate K L Thakur in the bypoll to the Nalagarh assembly seat by 8,990 votes. Bawa is a five-time Indian National Trade Union Congress president.

