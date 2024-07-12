Police conducts raids on premises of businessman arrested in Official Secrets Act case

JAMMU: Police conducted searches on Thursday at the premises of a businessman arrested a day back in connection with a case under the Official Secrets Act, officials said here.

Tarun Behl was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with the case registered at a police station here for allegedly spreading misinformation with mala fide intention, they said.

A police official said a secret document issued by the police headquarters is in circulation in WhatsApp groups, ‘The Sree Times’ and the ‘Aasman’ newspaper, owned by Tarun Behl.

