‘Satyamev Jayate’: AAP after SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday hailed the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam case filed by the ED, saying “satyamev jayate” .

Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the AAP, however, will remain in jail as the CBI had subsequently arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged scam.

“Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs)”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted on X in Hindi along with a picture of Kejriwal holding the national flag.

