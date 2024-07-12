J&K HC directs Anantnag deputy commissioner to take over management of 2 temples

SRINAGAR: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Anantnag deputy commissioner to immediately take over the management of two temples and their properties to preserve and protect them.

Hearing a petition on the management of the Shri Raghu Nath Mandir and the Nagbal Gautam Nag temple in the south Kashmir district, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice M A Chowdhary ruled that the properties vest in the deity and are therefore required to be managed effectively and peacefully.

“In this petition, there appears to be a claim and a counter-claim by the petitioner and the newly impleaded respondent with respect to the management of Shri Raghu Nath Mandir and Nagbal Gautam Nag temple, Anantnag,” it said.

