CS for focusing on high-end, niche tourism

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to assess the proposal of Tourism department to be taken up with Union Ministry of Tourism for funding by World Bank.

The meeting was attended by the ACS, Forests; Commissioner Secretary, Tourism; Secretary, Revenue; Director Tourism, Jammu/Kashmir; DG Budget besides other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary had an overview of proposal framed by the department to be taken up with Union Ministry of Tourism and World Bank for their funding over a period of next 4-5 years.

Dulloo impressed upon the officers to choose destinations from both the Divisions that are currently less treaded and have potential to be developed on their unique strengths.

He advised that these destinations along with other nearby lesser known destinations should be developed as a circuit. He called for inclusion of activities related to adventure, nature, leisure, pilgrimage or eco-tourism in this plan.

He also enjoined upon the concerned to focus on promotion of destinations that would address the problems of overcrowding in the existing, popular destinations. He also asked for focusing on high-end and niche tourism.

Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Yasha Mudgal, during the meeting threw light on the main features of this proposal. She highlighted that it is going to lay focus on the already developed infrastructure available in the vicinity besides the status of bed capacity, surface and air connectivity, communication network, medical, sanitation and other common amenities along with that of the creation of master plan in such areas.

It was also revealed that this envisaged plan is going to look into the identification of zones that could be developed for hospitality, fun, pleasure, adventure or eco-tourism activities.

Besides the gap analysis and acknowledging of strengths of each site, the proposal is also covering the scope of introduction of activities like Paragliding, Zipline, Camping, Skiing, Trekking, Mountaineering, Rafting, Canoeing for their development and promotion as alternate destinations accessible to tourists round the year.

