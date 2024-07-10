Major reform in interest of patient care on anvil: Authorities

Srinagar: Secretary, Health & Medical Education (H&ME) Department, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Tuesday reviewed the creation of Department of Emergency Medicine in all the Government Medical Colleges of J&K in a meeting of senior officers of the Department that he chaired here at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Principals of all the Government Medical Colleges, Director, Finance, H&ME, Joint Director, Planning, H&ME, Additional Secretary and Deputy Secretary, Medical Education.

The Secretary, H&ME sought inputs from Principals and senior faculty members of GMCs for fast-tracking the establishment of 30-bedded Emergency Medicine Department in all GMCs.

Dr. Abid Rasheed while highlighting the vision of providing holistic and quality emergency medical care to all those who seek it, expressed urgency for expeditious processing of all formalities for creation of faculty posts as per JK Finance Department’s instructions. He called for optimal utilization of available infrastructure, manpower and necessary procurement of equipments to make the Department functional within the shortest possible time.

The meeting was informed that with medical emergencies becoming a serious burden for the health system and NCDs like stroke, acute coronary syndrome, respiratory, diabetic complications and alcohol liver diseases conditions requiring immediate care, the Emergency Medicine Department shall be able to improve trauma care and emergency in GMCs more efficiently.

The National Medical Commission norms also mandate establishment of the Department of Emergency Medicine for all Medical Colleges with effect from academic year 2022-2023 onwards. All Medical Colleges with recognized MBBS Qualification are required to have a Department of Emergency Medicine at the level of recognition and at any stage of renewal including against increase in intake.

