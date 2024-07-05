Hold Mumbai civic body elections at the earliest: Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday demanded holding of the long-pending elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is currently under a Maharashtra government-appointed administrator.

Speaking in the assembly, the MLA from Worli in Mumbai pointed out that the metropolis doesn’t have corporators for more than two years now and posts of 15 civic ward officers are lying vacant.

“People have to go to local MLAs for the work which has to be done at the civic-level,” maintained the former Maharashtra minister as he pushed for holding polls to the country’s richest civic body at the earliest so that the city gets elected representatives.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print