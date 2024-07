NEW DELHI: India’s annual defence production has hit a record high of approximately Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24, with the Make in India programme crossing new milestones, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

The value of defence production in FY 2022-23 was Rs 1,08,684 crore, it added.

In a post on X, Singh also said that the government is committed to creating a more conducive regime for developing India as a leading global defence manufacturing hub.

