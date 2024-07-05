New dates announced for NEET-PG 2024, exam to be held on August 11

NEW DELHI: The NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination will be held on August 11 in two shifts, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences announced on Friday.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 23.

“In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled. It will now be conducted on August 11 in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be August 15, 2024,” the Board said.

