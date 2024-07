DIBRUGARH: Jailed Waris Punjab De activist Amritpal Singh was taken to New Delhi by special aircraft on Friday morning for his swearing-in as an MP, an official said.

Singh, who has won the Lok Sabha polls from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, has been granted four-day parole for the swearing-in, he said.

He was escorted from the Dibrugarh Central Jail, where he has been lodged since April last year, to the airport in the early hours amid tight security.

