Body of youth drowned in Jhelum in Hajin Bandipora retrieved

Hajin: The Indian Navy’s MARCOS retrieved the body of a 17-year-old youth on Friday who had drowned while taking a bath in the River Jhelum in the Hajin area of Bandipora district.

Officials reported that after news of the incident broke, the SDRF and Police launched a massive rescue operation to trace the drowned youth, which continued until late evening yesterday. With no success in finding the youth, the Indian Navy’s MARCOS and 13RR joined the search operation this morning. After hectic efforts, they were able to retrieve the body around 11:30 am.

The locals and family members have expressed their gratitude for the strenuous efforts of Marcos to recover the body of Nadeem Zahoor.

It is pertinent to mention that 17-year-old Nadeem Zahoor was the only brother of two sisters. A pall of gloom descended on the area when his body reached home, with women seen beating their chests to mourn the death of Nadeem Zahoor.

