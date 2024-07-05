Let Out On 2-hour Custody Parole Er. Rashid Finally Takes Oath As MP

SRINAGAR – MP-elected Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Er. Rashid, Friday finally took oath as Member of Parliament from Baramulla Lok Sabha segment.

The 56-year-old politician who has been in Delhi’s Tihar jail on accusations of militant funding under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for over five years now, was on July 2 granted a two-hour custody parole by Delhi’s Patiala House Court after National Investigation Agency (NIA) gave its consent to permit the MP-elected to take oath albeit after multiple delays.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by several of Er. Rashid’s family members which include his sons Asrar Rashid and Abrar Rashid, daughter and wife, brother Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh and at least two other party functionaries.

As directed, those remaining present on the occasion were allowed on production of identity cards with disallowance to phone and internet usage.

The MP-elect will be interacting with the family and then be taken back to jail without any liberty to talk to the media or any other unconcerned person – as per directions of the Court.

Notably, Er. Rashid emerged victorious in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which among others had JKNC’s Omar Abdullah, JKPC’s Sajjad Gani Lone and JKPDP’s Fayaz Ahmad Mir in fray.

