Former J&K minister rejoins PDP

Srinagar:Six years after he quit, former Jammu and Kashmir minister Syed Basharat Bukhari rejoined the PDP on Thursday.

Bukhari was a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government, first headed by Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and later Mehbooba Mufti.

After the government fell in 2018, Bukhari quit the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the National Conference.

He left the National Conference in 2021 and joined the People’s Conference, headed by Sajad Gani Lone.

Bukhari was recently expelled from the People’s Conference for anti-party activities.

On Thursday, he was welcomed back into the PDP fold at its headquarters in Srinagar.

“I am excited to once again work with the PDP, especially Mehbooba Mufti,” he said.

The PDP expressed confidence that Bukhari’s return would strengthen the party.(PTI)

