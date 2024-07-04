BJP should stop behaving as if it won 400 seats in LS polls: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the BJP should change its attitude and stop behaving as if it won 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the two-day meeting of the NC’s working committee, Abdullah, while replying to a question on the treatment of opposition members in Parliament, said everyone has the right to put forth their views in a democracy.

He also said the expunction of parts of speeches of opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha was not good.

