Kashmir sizzles, Srinagar sees 2nd hottest July day in decade

Srinagar, Jul 2: Sweltering weather conditions showed no signs of abating in Jammu and Kashmir as Srinagar recorded the 2nd warmest day in July at 34.6°C on Tuesday, officials said.

In last ten years, a meteorological department official here told GNS that it was on July 18, 2021 (35.0°C) when mercury surpassed today’s temperature in Srinagar. The highest ever hottest July day has been recorded on 15th of the month in 1973, he added.

Meanwhile, he said, Qazigund recorded a maximum temperature of 34.0°C, Pahalgam 29.1°C, Kokernag 33.4°C, Kupwara 34.6°C, Gulmarg 33.4°C and Jammu 37.2°C.

He said “hot and Humid” was likely to continue till July 3 even as there is possibility of spell of rain and thundershower at scattered places of Jammu Division towards late night or early morning and spell of rain/thundershower at few places of Kashmir Valley.

On July 4, he said, there was possibility of intermittent spell of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places with isolated heavy rain over Jammu Division.

On July 5-6, he said, there is possibility of intermittent moderate rainfall at most places of J&K with heavy showers at a few places.

On July 7-8, he said hot and humid weather was expected with possibility of spell of rain and thundershower at scattered places of Jammu Division towards late night and early morning. Besides, he said, spell of rain/thundershower was also likely at few places of Kashmir Division during the time.

“Thunderstorm, lightning and Flash floods, landslides/mudslides & shooting stones may occur at few vulnerable places during July 4-6,” he said, adding, “A few low lying areas may experience temporary water logging conditions.” (GNS)

