Kashmir Tourism Department bans entry of school buses in Gulmarg on weekends

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Tourism Department on Tuesday banned the entry of school buses in the tourist resort of Gulmarg on weekends as part of regulatory measures to manage a heavy rush of visitors.

In an advisory, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, said in view of the heavy rush of locals and tourists to Gulmarg on weekends, it has become unavoidable to enforce regulatory measures.

“Therefore, the heads of private/government schools of Kashmir Division are advised to plan their excursions on week days and not on weekends (Saturday or Sunday) for their own convenience and that of the local authorities,” the advisory read.

