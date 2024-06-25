MeT forecasts dry weather with possibility of late afternoon showers in J&K till June 28

Srinagar: Weatherman here on Tuesday forecast generally dry weather even as the possibility of brief spell of rain and thundershower at few places towards late afternoon have not been ruled as a possibility in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official said that generally dry weather was expected till June 28 with possibility of light rain/thunder at isolated places.

From June 29-30, he said, fresh spells of rain and thundershower were likely at many places.

“Partly to generally cloudy with intermittent spells of light to moderate Rain/Thunder at many places is expected from July 1-4,” he said.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 16.6°C against 15.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 14.4°C against 12.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.5°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 15.3°C against 13.7°C and it was 0.1°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 14.3°C against 14.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.0°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 11.0°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 28.9°C and it was above normal by 2.6°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 15.4°C, Batote 16.8°C and Bhaderwah 14.2°C, he said. (GNS)

