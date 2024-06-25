Centre refutes Mamata’s claim on Ganga Water Treaty review

NEW DELHI: West Bengal was consulted on the review of the Ganga Water Treaty with Bangladesh, sources at the Centre said here on Monday, dismissing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim that the state was kept out of the process.

The sources said the joint secretary (works) in the irrigation and waterways department of the West Bengal government conveyed in April the state’s total demand for the next 30 years from the stretch downstream of the Farakka Barrage.

India and Bangladesh signed the Ganga Water Treaty in 1996. The 30-year treaty is due to expire in 2026 but may be extended by mutual agreement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print