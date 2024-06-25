Congress begins strategy session for Jharkhand Assembly polls

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday began consultations to chalk out its strategy for the Jharkhand Assembly polls to be held later this year and evolve ways to strengthen the organisation.

Similar sessions for the poll-bound states of Maharashtra and Haryana, besides Jammu and Kashmir, would also be held this week.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi began deliberations with leaders from Jharkhand during the strategy meeting. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also present.

