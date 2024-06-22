MeT predicts generally dry weather in J&K from Sunday, fresh rain spell from June 29-30

Srinagar: Weatherman has forecast generally dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir from June 23-28 but said possibility of brief spell of rain and thundershower at few places can’t be ruled out.

From June 29-30, a meteorological department official said , fresh spells of rain and thundershower is expected at many places of J&K.

He said in last 24 hours till 0830 a.m., Srinagar received 1.44mm of rain, Qazigund 1.8mm, Pahalgam 5.6mm, Kupwara 2.1mm, Kokernag 6.8mm, Gulmarg 6.6mm, Jammu 0.0mm, Banihal 0.8mm, Batote 0.3mm and Bhaderwah 2.9mm.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.5°C against 15.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 13.2°C against 14.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 10.6°C against 10.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 12.6°C against 15.1°C and it was 1.6°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 13.7°C against 12.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.7°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 5.6°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 4.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 24.9°C and it was below normal by 1.4°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 17.0°C, Batote 16.6°C and Bhaderwah 15.2°C, he said.

