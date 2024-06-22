Every citizen’s responsibility to strengthen national unity, isolate anti-national elements: J-K L-G

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday asserted the administration and the security forces would protect the interest of citizens and ensure a secure environment for them as he urged people to strengthen national unity and isolate those disrupting peace.

After inaugurating the Dagger Heritage Complex of the Indian Army at Baramulla in north Kashmir, he lauded the Army and its various divisions for its selfless service to society and for preserving the cultural and spiritual heritage of Jammu Kashmir.

The L-G reiterated the resolve of the Union Territory administration, Indian Army and all security forces towards protecting the interests of the citizens and ensuring a safe and secure environment for them.

