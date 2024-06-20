MeT predicts light rain, gusty winds in Kashmir till June 21, heat wave in Jammu from June 22

SRINAGAR – Weatherman here on Thursday forecast possibility of light rain, thunder and gusty winds at many places of Kashmir Valley and few places of Jammu region till June 21.

From June 22-23, a meteorological department official said that there is possibility of light rain and thunder at “isolated” places.

He said generally dry weather is expected from June 24-27 but possibility of light rain and thunder at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

He said there is likelihood of heat wave over the plains of Jammu from June 22.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 13.7°C against 18.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 13.6°C against 14.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 10.7°C against 10.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 13.7°C against 12.9°C and it was 0.5°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 11.6°C against 13.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.8°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 5.0°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 5.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 23.5°C against 28.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.3°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 15.3°C, Batote 15.0°C and Bhaderwah 14.9°C, he said

