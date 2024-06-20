Killing of two foreign militants in Rafiabad encounter ‘a big success’ for security forces: Army

Rafiabad: Security Forces claimed to have achieved a major success by killing two foreign militants in Hadipora, Rafiabad encounter on June 19.

Addressing a press conference at Pohrupet, Commander 7 sector Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Depak said that since the last few days, there were continuous inputs about the presence of terrorists in Sopore’s Rafiabad. “On June 19, a specific information was generated by the J&K police about the presence of terrorists in a house at Hadipora, Rafiabad, after which the army, police and CRPF launched a joint operation. After zeroing in the house, two terrorists were eliminated in an encounter,” he said. The army officer was flanked by Deputy Inspector General of Police north Kashmir, Vivek Gupta and other officers of police and army.

The two slain terrorists were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit and have been identified as Usman and Umar. “Usman has been active in Kashmir since 2020,” the army officer said.

He said that arms and ammunition in a large quantity was recovered from the site of the encounter.

“The killing of two terrorists is a big success for the security forces. Since the past few weeks, there is a high operational momentum which is bearing good results in the form of elimination of terrorists,” he said. “We are enjoying the continuous support of people.”

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the army said that over the past few weeks there has been constant information of the movement of a terrorist group in the Sopore-Rafiabad area of Baramulla District. “A specific intelligence was received through JKP that two terrorists were holed up in a house in Hadipura village of Rafiabad area. Consequently, Indian Army, JKP and CRPF launched a joint operation, swiftly cordoning off the area. Following standard procedures, civilians were safely evacuated from adjacent houses and the area was secured. The target house was thoroughly cordoned off and on the search being commenced, terrorists opened fire on the security forces. In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were neutralized,” the statement said. “The killed terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan Origin and associated with LeT. Usman has been active in the Kashmir Valley since 2020. Significant quantities of weapons and ammunition have been recovered after the operation.”

The statement said that elimination of these terrorists marks another major success for the security forces. “Over the past few months, we have maintained a high operational tempo, resulting in some major achievements. The success is also attributed to the complete cooperation of the Kashmiri people. Security Forces will continue to make sustained efforts to maintain peace and stability in Kashmir,” it said—

