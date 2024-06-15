Neutral experts with delegations from India, Pak visiting Kashmir from June 17-28

Srinagar: The Government on Saturday appointed 25 liaison officers in view of a visit of Neutral Experts alongwith “delegations from India and Pakistan” to the Jammu & Kashmir from June 17-28.

According to a government order, the officers, all JKAS, have been asked to report to the office of Managing Director, Jammu & Kashmir, Power Development Corporation, Jammu/Srinagar, respectively, for briefing about the duties and responsibilities during the visit. Sources said that the visit pertains under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty.

