Neutral experts with delegations from India, Pak visiting Kashmir from June 17-28

By on No Comment

Srinagar: The Government on Saturday appointed 25 liaison officers in view of a visit of Neutral Experts alongwith “delegations from India and Pakistan” to the Jammu & Kashmir from June 17-28.

According to a government order, the officers, all JKAS, have been asked to report to the office of Managing Director, Jammu & Kashmir, Power Development Corporation, Jammu/Srinagar, respectively, for briefing about the duties and responsibilities during the visit. Sources said that the visit pertains under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Neutral experts with delegations from India, Pak visiting Kashmir from June 17-28 added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.