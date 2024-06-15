Road Accident Claims Life of Biker, His Pillion Rider in Pattan Baramulla

Srinagar: A biker and his pillion rider were killed after the two-wheeler they were riding on met with a fatal road accident in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

As per initial reports, a bike bearing number JK09-7294 met with an accident at Tappar Payeen in Pattan, resulting in critical injuries to the two persons riding on the motorbike. The onlookers, as per GNS, soon after evacuated the duo to a Trauma Hospital Pattan, where both of them succumbed shortly after.

Confirming it, BMO Pattan Dr. Mohammad Taha Khan said that the bodies of the duo continue to lie at (Trauma) hospital. “We have conveyed it to the respective families,” he said.

It has been in the meantime learnt that one among the deceased hails from Handwara in Kupwara district and the other from Mohali Punjab.

More details awaited.

