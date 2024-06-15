Narco-terror module busted in Kupwara’s Karnah, 3 arrested: Police

Kupwara: Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have busted a narco-terror module in Karnah area of Kupwara district by arrested three persons and subsequently recovering heroin along with arms and ammunition.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that following an input that an individual was trying to find purchasers for heroin, a trap was laid by the police and Army in Karnah and 2 persons were apprehended with 500g heroin.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh son of Late Mohd Shafi Sheikh of Khawarpara Karnah and Tariq Ahmad Malik son of Gh Ahmad Malik of Baghballa.

The statement reads that further investigation revealed presence of 3 pistols with one Parvez Ahmed Pathan of Sadhpura.

It added that Parvez was apprehended in a joint raid by the police and Army and 3 pistols, 76 pistol rounds, 6 pistol magazines and 5kg suspected explosive was recovered from his possession.

“In this regard FIR has been registered and further interrogations and investigation is ongoing,” it said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print