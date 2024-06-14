PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discuss ways to further strengthen partnership

BARI (ITALY): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear and space, and exchanged views on key global and regional issues.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in the southern resort town of Italy.

“Taking Strategic Partnership to new levels! PM @narendramodi met President @EmmanuelMacron of France on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

