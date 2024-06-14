Two-Day Training Program for JKEMS Technicians for Amarnath Yatra Concludes

Dobiwan: A two-day training program on pre-hospital trauma care and management for Emergency Medical Technicians of the 108 Jammu and Kashmir Emergency Medical Services, operated by BVG India Ltd, concluded on Friday at the Regional Institute of Health and Family Welfare.

The program was conducted in preparation for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The training program was inaugurated by Dr. Mohammad Iqbal Bhat, Principal of the Regional Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Dhobiwan. He commended the 108 ambulance services, calling them the backbone of the health department.

The main objective of the training was to equip EMTs with advanced life-saving skills and enhance their preparedness for deployment during the yatra. The training covered key areas including basic life support, environmental emergencies, traumatic patient assessment, medical patient assessment, respiratory emergencies, and triage in mass casualty incidents.

Master Trainer Mohammed Shaffi of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir provided specialized training on basic life support and managing high altitude sickness, ensuring an effective response to life-threatening emergencies at high altitudes.

The training sessions were led by Dr. Ali Sheikh and Dr. Mir Abid. On the second day of the training, the Nodal Officer of 108/102 services and State Health Transport Officer of DHSK, Er. Sajid Amin, attended.

Mushtaq Ahmed, Project Head of 108 Jammu and Kashmir Emergency Medical Services, mentioned that every year, 15 to 20 Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support ambulances are deployed at various strategic base locations along the Chandanwari and Baltal routes. This is done in accordance with the health department’s requirements to ensure timely medical services for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. He also noted that a one-day basic life support training would be provided to the pilots of the 108 ambulance services deployed for the yatra on Saturday, 15th June 2024.

