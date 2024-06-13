Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre to SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the decision to give grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG, 2024 candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS and others courses has been cancelled and they will be given an option to take a re-test on June 23.

A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was told by the counsel for the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) that the students, who were given grace marks, will be given an option to take the re-test.

The court said it will not stay the counselling process for admissions.

