Annual Kheer Bhawani: 1200 devotees visit Tikker, Kupwara amid tight security

Kupwara: Amidst the tight security arrangements for annual Kheer Bhawani, Kupwara in North Kashmir welcomed around 1200 devotees till Thursday morning, with the officials stating that more devotees are expected to visit here and all the necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival have been put in place. Speaking with the reporters at Tikker temple, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Shobhit Saxena said that the meticulous security measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth and secure experience for the Yatris. The SSP was accompanied by the DySP headquarters, Ameen Bhat and other officials. “We received 37 buses so far. Kupwara is fortunate enough to have such a great number of devotees and we are hopeful for an even larger surge in the years to come”, the SSP said. He said that it sends a clear and loud message that Kupwara is safe for Yatris and devotees. “Our aim is to maintain and enhance this environment every year”, he added. The Kupwara police chief maintained that all the adequate measures are in place, and the Yatris are comfortable.”There’s nothing to worry about. We welcome them and are here to facilitate them in every possible way to make the Yatra successful”, the SSP Saxena added. The annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, celebrated on Zeisht Ashtami, will be held on June 14 at the shrines of Tulmulla in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, Tikker in Kupwara, Laktipora Aishmuqam in Anantnag, Mata Tripursundri Devsar in Kulgam and Mata Kheer Bhawani Manzgam in Kulgam.Earlier on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan visited the Kheer Bhawani Temple to inspect the arrangements put in place by the different departments for celebration of annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela—

