NEW DELHI: The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on June 22.

“The 53rd meeting of the GST Council will be held on 22nd June, 2024 at New Delhi,” the GST Council Secretariat said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The agenda for the meeting is yet to be circulated amongst the Council members.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print