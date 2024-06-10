PM Modi’s 3rd Terms Begins With 72 Minister Cabinet

New Delhi: Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday, becoming only the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third consecutive term.
Along with Modi, who took oath in the name of God, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar were sworn in as cabinet ministers, indicating the Prime Minister’s emphasis on continuity and experience as they also held senior positions in his second term.
Party president J P Nadda returned to the cabinet after five years, while former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ex-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were the fresh faces in the Modi cabinet.
BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav, who were earlier in the Rajya Sabha but have now been elected to the Lok Sabha, were among those retained as ministers.
Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Virendra Kumar, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh and Jual Oram, all from BJP, were among those sworn in as ministers.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to them.
Cabinet Ministers who took oath
1. Rajnath Singh
2. Amit Shah
3. Nitin Gadkari
4. JP Nadda
5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
6. Nirmala Sitharaman
7. S Jaishankar
8. Manohar Lal Khattar
9. HD Kumaraswamy
10. Piyush Goyal
11. Dharmendra Pradhan
12. Jitan Ram Manjhi
13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh
14. Sarbananda Sonowal
15. Dr Virendra Kumar
16. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu
17. Pralhad Joshi
18. Jual Oram
19. Giriraj Singh
20. Ashwini Vaishnaw
21. Jyotiraditya Scindia
22. Bhupender Yadav
23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
24. Annapurna Devi
25. Kiren Rijiju
26. Hardeep Singh Puri
27. Mansukh Mandaviya
28. G Kishan Reddy
29. Chirag Paswan
30. CR Patil
MoS With Independent Charge:
1. Rao Inderjit Singh
2. Jitendra Singh
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal
4. Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav
5. Jayant Chaudhary
Minister of State
1. Jitin Prasada
2. Shripad Naik
3. Pankaj Chaudhary
4. Krishan Pal Gurjar
5. Ramdas Athawale
6. Ram Nath Thakur
7. Nityanand Rai
8. Anupriya Patel
9. V Somanna
10. Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
11. SP Singh Baghel
12. Shobha Karandlaje
13. Kirti Vardhan Singh
14. BL Verma
15. Shantanu Thakur
16. Suresh Gopi
17. L Murugan
18. Ajay Tamta
19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar
20. Kamlesh Paswan
21. Bhagirath Chaudhary
22. Satish Chandra Dubey
23. Sanjay Seth
24. Ravneet Singh Bittu
25. Durga Das Uikey
26. Raksha Khadse
27. Sukanta Majumdar
28. Savitri Thakur
29. Tokhan Sahu
30. Rajbhushan Chaudhary
31. Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma
32. Harsh Malhotra
33. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya
34. Murlidhar Mohol
35. George Kurian
36. Pabitra Margherita
Modi, 73, first became prime minister in 2014 and then returned to office in 2019. He was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Varanasi.
Among the allies of the BJP, which did not get a majority on its own this time, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, HAM (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U) leader Lalan Singh and TDP’s K Ram Mohan Naidu also took the oath of office as ministers.
Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was present, even as several opposition leaders skipped the ceremony.
Those present on the occasion included Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.
Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan and Rajinikanth, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.
Modi’s third term, which always appeared inevitable, did not come with the massive mandate he and his party had been claiming, as the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc fought a doughty rearguard battle to shock the BJP in its strongholds such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
It is, however, a tribute to his towering political presence that the BJP’s third-best tally of 240 seats is being seen as a disappointment by the party’s ardent supporters and projected as a “moral defeat” by the Congress whose own tally of 99 seats, its third worst, is being hailed by the opposition party.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has won 293 seats (out of 543), which Modi has noted is the biggest success for any pre-poll alliance when a single party did not get a majority.
Top leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region — Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif — were special guests at the function.
In addition to political leaders and eminent persons from different walks of life, members from the transgender community as well as sanitation workers and labourers, who were involved in the construction of the new parliament building, also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and the new council of ministers.
Nearly 9,000 people were estimated to be present at the forecourts of the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the grand event. (Agencies)