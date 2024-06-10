Congress condemns terror attack on bus carrying pilgrims in J&K’s Reasi

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday condemned the gruesome terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims that resulted in the loss of nine lives and said the incident reflects the true picture of the worrying security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday evening, killing nine people and injuring 33.

The 53-seater bus, enroute from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the gunfire and fell into a deep gorge. The incident took place around 6.15 pm near Teryath village in Poni area

